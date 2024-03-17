First International Bank & Trust Purchases 393 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First International Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT remained flat at $50.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 627,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

