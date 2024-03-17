First International Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First International Bank & Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,214,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.