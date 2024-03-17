First International Bank & Trust Acquires 1,337 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in American Express by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXP traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,573. The company has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $224.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

