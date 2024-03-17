First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBMS

First Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $765.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.87. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 69.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $327,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.