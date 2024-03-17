Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 14th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Finning International Price Performance

OTCMKTS FINGF remained flat at $26.34 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,296. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Finning International has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.1856 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.