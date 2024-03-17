Financial Contrast: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) vs. goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) and goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of goeasy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Discover Financial Services and goeasy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 14.30% 22.24% 2.08% goeasy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. goeasy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Discover Financial Services pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. goeasy pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Discover Financial Services and goeasy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 10 7 0 2.41 goeasy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $119.78, suggesting a potential downside of 0.38%. goeasy has a consensus price target of $167.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.03%. Given goeasy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe goeasy is more favorable than Discover Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Discover Financial Services and goeasy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services $20.61 billion 1.46 $2.94 billion $11.25 10.69 goeasy N/A N/A N/A $1.24 98.09

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than goeasy. Discover Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than goeasy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats goeasy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE to access automated teller machines, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services. The companyleases household furniture, appliances, electronics, and unsecured lending products to retail consumers. The company was formerly known as easyhome Ltd. and changed its name to goeasy Ltd. in September 2015. goeasy Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.