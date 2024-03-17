Financial Comparison: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

W&T Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. W&T Offshore pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VAALCO Energy pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VAALCO Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VAALCO Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00 VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore currently has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 205.02%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 2.93% -71.70% -1.95% VAALCO Energy 13.26% 14.56% 7.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $532.66 million 0.71 $15.60 million $0.10 25.90 VAALCO Energy $456.66 million 1.28 $51.89 million $0.56 9.89

VAALCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than W&T Offshore. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats W&T Offshore on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

