Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 198,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 423,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,780,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

