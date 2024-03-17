Fidato Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fidato Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR opened at $54.76 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

