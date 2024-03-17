Fidato Wealth LLC Invests $49.89 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fidato Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,888,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 47.6% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.99 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

