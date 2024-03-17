Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.66. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $256.32 and a fifty-two week high of $430.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,141,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

