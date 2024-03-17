Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman Sells 13,820 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FHI opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 218,570 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.