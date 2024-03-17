FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $448.02

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.02 ($5.74) and traded as low as GBX 378 ($4.84). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 378 ($4.84), with a volume of 2,093,488 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 423.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 447.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

In related news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £998.20 ($1,278.92). In other news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 229 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £998.44 ($1,279.23). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 582 shares of company stock valued at $249,479. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company's stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

