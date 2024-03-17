Farmers Trust Co. Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $98.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

