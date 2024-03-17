Farmers Trust Co. Sells 495 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PWR opened at $242.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $245.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

