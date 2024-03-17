Farmers Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $372,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,206,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,060,764 shares of company stock valued at $99,308,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:NET opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

