Farmers Trust Co. Has $415,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $139,112,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DE opened at $383.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.42.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

