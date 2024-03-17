Farmers Trust Co. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,030,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

