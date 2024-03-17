Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$2,000.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FFH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,725.00.

FFH stock opened at C$1,519.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$870.31 and a 52 week high of C$1,533.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1,375.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,246.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 189.2777086 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $19.871 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at C$1,433,930. In related news, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at C$795,138.22. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

