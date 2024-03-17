FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.25.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $475.96 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after buying an additional 212,204 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after buying an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,977,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $385,860,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

