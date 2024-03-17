Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 10,978 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $25,359.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,925 shares in the company, valued at $267,786.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 16,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,489.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,080 shares in the company, valued at $164,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $25,359.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 420,473 shares of company stock worth $709,347 and sold 71,593 shares worth $156,469. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $140.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.51. Expensify has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.69.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

