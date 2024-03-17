Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in February

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
