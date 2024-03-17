Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $72.06 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $72.06 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everscale has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,830,693 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,737,933 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

