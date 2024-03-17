EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10), reports. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. EverCommerce updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

EverCommerce Price Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $32,562.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.