Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EVE Price Performance

EVE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 229,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. EVE has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in EVE in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 541.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

