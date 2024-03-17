Ethereum Classic Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.56 or 0.00046378 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.61 billion and $414.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,047.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.29 or 0.00595602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00126519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00212942 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00058960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00124535 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,081,548 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

