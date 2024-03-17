Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $436.37 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $3,634.00 or 0.05320721 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $436.37 billion and approximately $22.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00082304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,079,482 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

