EscoinToken Trading Up 1.2% This Week (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $50.63 million and $909,496.50 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 310,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,881,643 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

