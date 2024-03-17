ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Rajiv Vinnakota Sells 856 Shares

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESAB Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESAB opened at $99.44 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

