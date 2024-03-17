Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,770. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

