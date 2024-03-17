Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NVIDIA Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $26.72 for the year. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $21.77 per share.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $238.94 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.32.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

