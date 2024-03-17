Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

