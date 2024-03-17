EOS (EOS) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $285.13 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002748 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001281 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,120,289,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,289,998 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
