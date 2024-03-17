Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.73. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

