Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 54,893,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,836,750. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

