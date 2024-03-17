Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $243.52 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.86.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.45.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

