Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 6,873 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,067.5% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,460,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,851,000 after purchasing an additional 356,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,784,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

