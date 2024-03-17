Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 759 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.51. 1,531,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $250.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

