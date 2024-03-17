Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $328,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,537,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,695. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

