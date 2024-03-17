Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $754.17. 3,730,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

