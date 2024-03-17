Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 2,241 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. 22,415,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,358,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

