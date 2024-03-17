Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMVHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Entain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Entain Stock Performance

Entain Increases Dividend

Shares of Entain stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,820. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Entain has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

