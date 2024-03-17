Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days.

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $28.67.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.