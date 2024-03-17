Energi (NRG) Trading Down 16.4% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $519,629.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00084476 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011998 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018430 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017930 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008594 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001341 BTC.
About Energi
Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,770,986 coins and its circulating supply is 74,770,997 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.
Buying and Selling Energi
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
