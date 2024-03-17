Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.5 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Endesa stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. Endesa has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

