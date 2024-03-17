Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Encavis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 on Friday. Encavis has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.21.
About Encavis
