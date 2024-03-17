Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in February

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENCVF remained flat at C$13.21 on Friday. Encavis has a 52-week low of C$13.21 and a 52-week high of C$18.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.21.

Get Encavis alerts:

About Encavis

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.