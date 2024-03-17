Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 3.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Enbridge by 98.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

