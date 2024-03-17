Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in February

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,712,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 3,151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.9 days.
Emera Price Performance
EMRAF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.27. 4,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Emera has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $44.13.
Emera Company Profile
