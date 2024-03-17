Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in February

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,712,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 3,151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.9 days.

Emera Price Performance

EMRAF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.27. 4,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Emera has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

