Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.17 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $708.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

