Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $754.17 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $708.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

